Experts Reaction On UK’s Cybersecurity Agency Releases Updated Ransomware Policies

In response to new ransomware policies released by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, experts offer perspective below.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Dave Jemmett, CEO, Cerberus Sentinel
February 28, 2020
While offline backups are certainly an important part of any business continuity strategy, they provide limited protection to sophisticated ransomware attacks, as many actors delay activation until their code has been deployed in an environment for an extended period of time (often months), allowing for their code to infect even offline backups. Restoring from an offline copy simply re-installs th ....While offline backups are certainly an important part of any business continuity strategy, they provide limited protection to sophisticated ransomware attacks, as many actors delay activation until their code has been deployed in an environment for an extended period of time (often months), allowing for their code to infect even offline backups. Restoring from an offline copy simply re-installs that software into the environment, only to be re-activated. Good business practice dictates having several backups. Keeping one from 6 months prior, 3 months prior and the monthly. The monthly backup should be daylily snapshots. The scanning of the servers for threats daily, then back up to multiple locations. Todays cloud back up storage is a inexpensive and can be done in several offsite locations. These backups should be verified and restored periodically for validation. Encrypted backups are also a way to prevent the malware from infecting it if it’s connected to the network.
Baan Alsinawi, Managing Director, Cerberus Sentinel
February 28, 2020
Encryption! use encryption for your data backups. use a separate key for your backup data than the primary storage data. especially when using cloud backup solutions. less likely that two passwords/encryption methods be compromised at the same time,reduces your risk for recovery of your data after a ransomware incident. this is a best practice recommendation. ....Encryption! use encryption for your data backups. use a separate key for your backup data than the primary storage data. especially when using cloud backup solutions. less likely that two passwords/encryption methods be compromised at the same time,reduces your risk for recovery of your data after a ransomware incident. this is a best practice recommendation.
Bill Santos, President and COO, Cerberus Cybersecurity
February 28, 2020
While offline backups are certainly an important part of any business continuity strategy, they provide limited protection to sophisticated ransomware attacks, as many actors delay activation until their code has been deployed in an environment for an extended period of time (often months), allowing for their code to infect even offline backups. Restoring from an offline copy simply re-installs th ....While offline backups are certainly an important part of any business continuity strategy, they provide limited protection to sophisticated ransomware attacks, as many actors delay activation until their code has been deployed in an environment for an extended period of time (often months), allowing for their code to infect even offline backups. Restoring from an offline copy simply re-installs that software into the environment, only to be re-activated.
