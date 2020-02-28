Experts Reaction On UK’s Cybersecurity Agency Releases Updated Ransomware Policies

In response to new ransomware policies released by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, experts offer perspective below.

Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
February 28, 2020
Offsite backups are important to prepare for any sort of incident, but are even more important in the case of ransomware. However, even backups alone may not be sufficient. We're seeing ransomware evolve to the point that the criminals steal critical information from organisations when they infect them with ransomware. They then try to extort the company, its customers, and partners for money in order to not release the information publicly.
Dave Jemmett, CEO,  Cerberus Sentinel
February 28, 2020
While offline backups are certainly an important part of any business continuity strategy, they provide limited protection to sophisticated ransomware attacks, as many actors delay activation until their code has been deployed in an environment for an extended period of time (often months), allowing for their code to infect even offline backups. Restoring from an offline copy simply re-installs that software into the environment, only to be re-activated.
Baan Alsinawi, Managing Director,  Cerberus Sentinel
February 28, 2020
Encryption! use encryption for your data backups. use a separate key for your backup data than the primary storage data. especially when using cloud backup solutions. less likely that two passwords/encryption methods be compromised at the same time,reduces your risk for recovery of your data after a ransomware incident. this is a best practice recommendation.
Bill Santos, President and COO,  Cerberus Cybersecurity
February 28, 2020
While offline backups are certainly an important part of any business continuity strategy, they provide limited protection to sophisticated ransomware attacks, as many actors delay activation until their code has been deployed in an environment for an extended period of time (often months), allowing for their code to infect even offline backups. Restoring from an offline copy simply re-installs th ....
