Experts Reaction On UK Home Office Breached GDPR 100 Times Through Botched Management Of EU Settlement Scheme

281 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

It has been reported that the UK Home Office has breached European data protection regulations at least 100 times in its handling of the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS). IDs have been lost, documents misplaced, passports have gone missing, and applicant information has been disclosed to third parties without permission in some of the cases, according to a new report.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Darren Wray, CTO & Co-founder ,  Guardum
March 03, 2020
Mature controls are automated controls.
Whenever you are dealing with personal information, it is vital to follow the Educate and Automate mantra. Education ensures that all staff need, understand and have the right level of awareness of the data protection processes, controls and regulation. Mature controls are automated controls. If you leave staff to send emails as part of a process, data will leak and will breach. The Home O ....
[Read More >>]
Tim Mackey, Principal Security Strategist,  Synopsys CyRC
March 03, 2020
Of these 100 instances, 63 were traceable to documents being misplaced by the postal services.
The ICIBI review of EUSS practices highlighted 100 instances of applicant data potentially being mishandled – a situation concerning in light of GDPR. Of these 100 instances, 63 were traceable to documents being misplaced by the postal services. In looking at the remaining instances, we see the impact of improving processes where by August 2019 EUSS employees were able to identify that six incid ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article