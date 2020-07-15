Experts Reaction On Top Websites Provide Attackers with Access to Customer Data

It has been reported that analysis of the Alexa top 1000 websites revealed that there is a lack of security controls to prevent customer data theft. The main threat vectors are Magecart attacks, formjacking, cross-site scripting, and credit card skimming aim to exploit the vulnerable JavaScript integrations running on 99% of the world’s top websites.
Hank Schless, Senior Manager, Security Solutions , Lookout
July 15, 2020
Balancing security and end-user experience has always been tricky.
Opening your platforms to such a large number of third parties will, of course, introduce more risk to your organization – especially in the context of privacy laws like GDPR from the European Union and CCPA out of California. With privacy being the main focus these days, security teams need to properly evaluate the security post of any third-party integrator before giving them access to custome ....Opening your platforms to such a large number of third parties will, of course, introduce more risk to your organization – especially in the context of privacy laws like GDPR from the European Union and CCPA out of California. With privacy being the main focus these days, security teams need to properly evaluate the security post of any third-party integrator before giving them access to customer data. On the flip side, integrators understand that they need proper security controls in place if they want to succeed in such a climate. In addition to making sure third-party platforms are secure, you should also make sure your own platforms are as well. Whether it’s the web interface or the mobile app, security has to be built into the customer experience to ensure that the public-facing risk is mitigated. Like any other programming language, Javascript is as secure as each developer makes it. If the development team is using some of that code to also build part of its mobile app through a framework, it’s even more important to make sure the source code is secure as it will reach a broader range of customers. This whole conversation centers around visibility, and it’s no different during the build process. Building the first line of defense against stolen personal data is the responsibility of the organizations that build the platforms. Organizations can do this by building security into the customer experience while simultaneously securing the back-end infrastructure that supports that customer-facing interface. While Magecart is a rudimentary tactic, it’s a perfect example of how malicious actors can exploit the assumption consumers have that their experience is secure. This is why they are willing to share so much personal data with healthcare systems, financial institutions, and government bodies over the web. Balancing security and end-user experience has always been tricky. It’s not so much about locking down what they display, but more about visibility into the potential risk of what’s built. This applies to any web platform, whether it’s accessed through the web or mobile devices, to ensure a safe but enjoyable experience for the user. Proactive efforts to secure the customer experience on mobile and web as well as comprehensive evaluations of third-party vendors are basic actions organizations should be taking to protect customer data. In addition, in-depth evaluations of guidelines and compliance parameters of GDPR and CCPA should be conducted. This will make sure your security teams understand the risks involved and give the platform developers a better context of why security needs to be part of the build and maintenance processes.
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate, KnowBe4
July 15, 2020
Organisations should consider putting in place tools and procedures that can help them identify and fix any security issues that may be present.
Unfortunately, these findings do not come as much of a surprise. With some estimates suggesting up to 90 percent of an application can consist of third party components, many of which are open-source. This is not an issue that can be fixed easily or quickly without an overhaul in the way applications are developed wholesale. Back in 2016, we saw how one programmer briefly broke the internet by del ....Unfortunately, these findings do not come as much of a surprise. With some estimates suggesting up to 90 percent of an application can consist of third party components, many of which are open-source. This is not an issue that can be fixed easily or quickly without an overhaul in the way applications are developed wholesale. Back in 2016, we saw how one programmer briefly broke the internet by deleting 11 lines of code. Therefore, organisations should consider putting in place tools and procedures that can help them identify and fix any security issues that may be present. This means organisations need to consider all aspects of security through their physical and software supply chain, identifying where vulnerabilities are, and applying the appropriate countermeasures where necessary.
Chris Hauk, Consumer Privacy Champion, Pixel Privacy
July 15, 2020
Browsers and websites were not originally developed with security in mind.
Businesses need to better monitor the code they use, especially that provided by third-party vendors. While using ready-made packages is convenient, it leaves companies and their customers open to being victimised by any security flaws present in the third-party code. JavaScript has a number of security vulnerabilities including Cross-Site Scripting, Server-side JavaScript injection, Cross-Site Re ....Businesses need to better monitor the code they use, especially that provided by third-party vendors. While using ready-made packages is convenient, it leaves companies and their customers open to being victimised by any security flaws present in the third-party code. JavaScript has a number of security vulnerabilities including Cross-Site Scripting, Server-side JavaScript injection, Cross-Site Request Forgery attacks, and many more. Developers need to make sure they program around these issues, taking advantage of the browser's SSL capabilities, using secure cookies, and more. Browsers and websites were not originally developed with security in mind. While both have seen major security improvements over the years, the online user experience is still the major consideration by developers when security should be their main concern.
