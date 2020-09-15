Experts Reaction On Staples Data Breach

Staples has informed some customers that data relating to their orders has been accessed without permission, but dubbed the data as ‘Non-sensitive” according to researcher Troy Hunt. Cybersecurity experts reacted below.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Saryu Nayyar, CEO, Gurucul
September 15, 2020
In this day and age, there is very little information that can't be leveraged in some way for nefarious purposes.
While the Staples breach appears to be "low impact" in that no sensitive customer information was released, even supposedly non-sensitive information can be leveraged by a savvy attacker. Knowing what a person or business has ordered, and when, can be just the hook an threat actor needs to formulate an effective phishing email or other social engineering attack. In this day and age, there is very ....While the Staples breach appears to be "low impact" in that no sensitive customer information was released, even supposedly non-sensitive information can be leveraged by a savvy attacker. Knowing what a person or business has ordered, and when, can be just the hook an threat actor needs to formulate an effective phishing email or other social engineering attack. In this day and age, there is very little information that can't be leveraged in some way for nefarious purposes.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]