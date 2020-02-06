Experts Reaction On Researcher Finds Vulnerability In WhatsApp Desktop Platform

According to a blog post by PerimeterX, its cybersecurity researcher and JavaScript expert Gal Weizman found a find a gap in the Content Security Policy (CSP) used by WhatsApp, enabling bypasses and cross site scripting (XSS) on the desktop app.

Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
February 06, 2020
This attack method adds another string to their bow and can be used effectively to trick users into clicking on malicious links.
This attack method adds another string to their bow and can be used effectively to trick users into clicking on malicious links.
Thankfully, for now, this is not a widespread issue, affecting only WhatsApp Desktop prior to v0.3.9309 when paired with WhatsApp for iPhone versions prior to 2.20.10. But that does not make it any less of a significant finding. With phishing the most popular method for bad actors to compromise organisations, this attack method adds another string to their bow and can be used effectively to tric
Keith Geraghty, Solutions Architect ,  Edgescan
February 06, 2020
Organisations worried of this potential entry vector should also consider blocking the desktop version of WhatsApp.
Organisations worried of this potential entry vector should also consider blocking the desktop version of WhatsApp.
First of all, users should ensure they use the latest safe release of the software. But while defences on the software side may add a layer of protection, it's been proven the most effective approach to these types of attacks is educating your users. Organisations need to invest in proper phishing campaigns, educating non-security savvy people to review and look closely at the link they are abou
Corin Imai, Senior Security Advisor ,  DomainTools
February 06, 2020
WhatsApp has an estimated 1.5 billion monthly users.
WhatsApp has an estimated 1.5 billion monthly users.
The fact that this vulnerability exists in such a prominent messaging platform is definitely a cause for concern. WhatsApp has an estimated 1.5 billion monthly users, and in developing democracies such as India where WhatsApp counts 200m user base, it has become a substitute of town-square talk. Users in India would have their 'family' and 'friends' chat groups, but often also use third-pa
