Experts Reaction On Red Cross Urges Halt To Cyberattacks On Healthcare Sector Amid COVID-19

The Red Cross has published a letter urging governments to take more decisive action against cyber attacks on healthcare infrastructure during Covid-19.
Erich Kron, Security Awareness Advocate, KnowBe4
May 27, 2020
I am not hopeful that the bad actors will stop their attacks.
While the pleas put forth by these organizations are commended, it is doubtful they will make any impact in the attacks on health care facilities or employees. It is important to remember that we are dealing with criminals here and these criminals continually show a lack of compassion. Whether they are swindling the lifetime savings from the elderly or causing the collapse of small businesses thro ....While the pleas put forth by these organizations are commended, it is doubtful they will make any impact in the attacks on health care facilities or employees. It is important to remember that we are dealing with criminals here and these criminals continually show a lack of compassion. Whether they are swindling the lifetime savings from the elderly or causing the collapse of small businesses through scams by taking advantage of natural or man-made disasters, their actions tell us how they will react to this plea for help. When the pandemic began, several ransomware gangs stated that they would not attack health care facilities and that they would even give decryption keys to those accidentally hit. Those, however, were only a few of the large number of individuals and groups here to take advantage of this volatile situation. Sadly, the only motivation these attackers would have to stop attacking would be their own compassion, a trait they have already shown to be lacking. While the national governments in the countries where some of these gangs live might possibly attempt to crack down on these criminals, unfortunately in many cases, the corrupt local governments or police forces will provide them with ample warning so as not to be hindered by any enforcement actions. Although I am not hopeful that the bad actors will stop their attacks, I am hopeful that this message will demonstrate how serious things are, and perhaps cybersecurity providers will be willing to redouble efforts to help protect this vital industry that is currently struggling under the restrictions and load of the global pandemic by offering free or reduced cost services and products, even if only temporarily.
