Experts Reaction On Paid Hackers Targeted Thousands Of People And Hundreds Of Institutions Worldwide

It has been reported that a hackers-for-hire group dubbed “Dark Basin” has targeted thousands of individuals and hundreds of institutions around the world, including advocacy groups, journalists, elected officials, lawyers, hedge funds and companies, according to the internet watchdog Citizen Lab. Researchers discovered almost 28,000 web pages created by hackers for personalised “spear phishing” attacks designed to steal passwords, according to a report published yesterday.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer,  Cybereason
June 10, 2020
This is organized crime for the cloud era, and there’s a perfect storm right now.
Cyber is fertile ground for entrepreneurs, on the light side and the dark. With the amount of money to be made hacking and the means to ensure anonymity, it was only a matter of time until mercenaries emerged. This might not be all that new, but it is now the big time for Hacking Inc. (my term for commercial, for-hire mercenary hacking). This is organized crime for the cloud era, and there’s a p ....
[Read More >>]
Tim Mackey, Principal Security Strategist,  Synopsys CyRC
June 10, 2020
These are the relationships which cyber-criminals of all stripes attempt to recognised and exploit.
Cyber defenders implicitly know that it’s the attackers who define the rules for their attacks and that cyber criminal activity is fundamentally a business. Hacking for hire, or cyber-mercenaries, are part of that business landscape and one where targeted attacks are likely to only increase. While Dark Basin is reported to have engaged in spear-phishing attacks, its important to recognise that o ....
[Read More >>]

