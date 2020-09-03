Experts Reaction On News: CEOs Could Face Jail Time For IoT Attacks By 2024

It has been reported that corporate CEOs could soon be personally liable if they fail to adequately secure IT systems connected to the physical world, Gartner has warned. The analyst firm predicted that as many as 75% of business leaders could be held liable by 2024 due to increased regulations around so-called “cyber-physical systems” (CPSs) such as IoT and operational technology (OT).

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Andrea Carcano, Co-founder and CPO,  Nozomi Networks
September 03, 2020
It’s a board issue and an employee issue.
Chris Clark, Automotive Security Software Platform Architect ,  Synopsys
September 03, 2020
Key standards such as ISA-62443-1-1-2007 Security for Industrial Automation and Control Systems.
