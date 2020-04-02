Experts Reaction On Morrisons Not Liable For 2014 Data Breach, Says Supreme Court

As reported by Computer Weekly, Supermarket chain Morrisons has succeeded in its appeal to the Supreme Court against judgments that held it liable for an insider data breach caused by a disgruntled employee. The breach occurred in 2014 when payroll data on thousands of Morrisons employees was leaked on a file-sharing website by Andrew Skelton, a member of its internal audit team. A number of the affected employees subsequently brought proceedings against Morrisons personally and on the basis of what is termed vicarious liability for the acts of the employee.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Ashley Hurst, Partner and International Head ,  Osborne Clarke
April 02, 2020
This case concerned the previous data protection regime and not the GDPR.
This is a great result for employers. The Supreme Court found that both the High Court and the Court of Appeal had misunderstood existing Supreme Court authority, particularly by finding that the employee’s motive in posting payroll data on the internet was not relevant to the question of whether Morrisons should be held liable for this unlawful act. In applying the correct test, the Supreme Cou ....
