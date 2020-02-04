Experts Reaction On Microsoft Teams Suffers Major Worldwide Outage Due To Expire Certificate

Microsoft Teams has suffered a major worldwide outage due to an expired digital certificate. People have taken to Twitter to complain, while others are taking the opportunity to point out the awkward reality that Microsoft is itself a certificate authority while highlighting that it is a totally avoidable issue.

We're investigating an issue where users may be unable to access Microsoft Teams. We're reviewing systems data to determine the cause of the issue. More information can be found in the Admin center under TM202916 — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) February 3, 2020