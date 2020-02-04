Experts Reaction On Microsoft Teams Suffers Major Worldwide Outage Due To Expire Certificate

Microsoft Teams has suffered a major worldwide outage due to an expired digital certificate. People have taken to Twitter to complain, while others are taking the opportunity to point out the awkward reality that Microsoft is itself a certificate authority while highlighting that it is a totally avoidable issue.

Kevin Bocek, VP Security Strategy & Threat Intelligence,  Venafi
February 04, 2020
The main issue is that certificates act as authenticators for machines.
Microsoft is experiencing something that happens every day to Global 5000 businesses. Certificates can take weeks to renew and mistakes are often made. These mistakes can cause a service or application to go down for hours, days, and, in some cases, even longer. This is not a unique occurrence, and unfortunately Microsoft Azure and LinkedIn have experienced outages due to expired certificates in t ....
