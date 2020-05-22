Experts Reaction On Japan Investigates Potential Leak of Prototype Missile Data in Mitsubishi Hack

149 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Japan has launched an investigation into the potential exposure of confidential missile data in the wake of a cyberattack on Mitsubishi Electric Corp. According to the Associated Press, the leak of information relating to a prototype, “cutting-edge” missile is suspected. The missile, a speed glider known as HGV, was documented in files Mitsubishi and other manufacturers held as part of a bidding process. It has been reported by local news outlets that Mitsubishi did not win the bid.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Chris Hauk, Consumer Privacy Champion,  Pixel Privacy
May 22, 2020
Zero-day vulnerability attacks like this one continue to be a popular attack vector for hackers.
Zero-day vulnerability attacks like this one continue to be a popular attack vector for hackers. This underscores the need for users to keep all of their security-related software updated to prevent such attacks. It also highlights the rise in attacks like this by bad actors working for foreign governments, requiring increased vigilance by government contractors and companies in other sensitive in ....
[Read More >>]
James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
May 22, 2020
In this case, the criminal attackers used a zero-day exploit to gain access to the systems and infrastructure.
The last thing an organisation wants to do is admit they were the subject of a data breach where intellectual property is exfiltrated from the network. In this case, the criminal attackers used a zero-day exploit to gain access to the systems and infrastructure. With this type of attack, it's apparent that the criminals were looking for data and wanted to be quiet about it. Whether it's a coinc ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article