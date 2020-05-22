Experts Reaction On Japan Investigates Potential Leak of Prototype Missile Data in Mitsubishi Hack

Japan has launched an investigation into the potential exposure of confidential missile data in the wake of a cyberattack on Mitsubishi Electric Corp. According to the Associated Press, the leak of information relating to a prototype, “cutting-edge” missile is suspected. The missile, a speed glider known as HGV, was documented in files Mitsubishi and other manufacturers held as part of a bidding process. It has been reported by local news outlets that Mitsubishi did not win the bid.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate, KnowBe4
May 22, 2020
In this case, the criminal attackers used a zero-day exploit to gain access to the systems and infrastructure.
The last thing an organisation wants to do is admit they were the subject of a data breach where intellectual property is exfiltrated from the network. In this case, the criminal attackers used a zero-day exploit to gain access to the systems and infrastructure. With this type of attack, it's apparent that the criminals were looking for data and wanted to be quiet about it. Whether it's a coinc ....The last thing an organisation wants to do is admit they were the subject of a data breach where intellectual property is exfiltrated from the network. In this case, the criminal attackers used a zero-day exploit to gain access to the systems and infrastructure. With this type of attack, it's apparent that the criminals were looking for data and wanted to be quiet about it. Whether it's a coincidence that they did not win the bid is interesting, as the data theft could have been an espionage attack from a competitor or nation-state looking to gain an advantage. Nevertheless, even with a large organisation with a robust cybersecurity program, there needs to be constant monitoring of endpoints, servers, and networks to analyse for attacks.
