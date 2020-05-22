Experts Reaction On Japan Investigates Potential Leak of Prototype Missile Data in Mitsubishi Hack

Japan has launched an investigation into the potential exposure of confidential missile data in the wake of a cyberattack on Mitsubishi Electric Corp. According to the Associated Press, the leak of information relating to a prototype, “cutting-edge” missile is suspected. The missile, a speed glider known as HGV, was documented in files Mitsubishi and other manufacturers held as part of a bidding process. It has been reported by local news outlets that Mitsubishi did not win the bid.

