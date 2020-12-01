Experts Reaction On Ipsos Mori Internet Survey Could Be A Privacy Risk For UK Consumers

Bit of a different “news story” but we’ve picked up a story on Twitter that could have some worrying privacy implications for UK consumers. Ipsos MORI is sending out mail to get UK residents to take part in an “exciting new research study that looks at how people in the UK use, consume and interact with the internet.”

To take part, they’re asked to go to a website from their smartphone, computer or tablet to download the app which then asks users to allow the app to make and manage phone calls, access the location and allow it to record audio. It also requests to install a root certificate to the device. They are to do all this for an initial £20 in points and an additional £5-£10 in points per month thereafter.

