Expert Comments

Experts Reaction On Ipsos Mori Internet Survey Could Be A Privacy Risk For UK Consumers

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

Bit of a different “news story” but we’ve picked up a story on Twitter that could have some worrying privacy implications for UK consumers. Ipsos MORI is sending out mail to get UK residents to take part in an “exciting new research study that looks at how people in the UK use, consume and interact with the internet.”

To take part, they’re asked to go to a website from their smartphone, computer or tablet to download the app which then asks users to allow the app to make and manage phone calls, access the location and allow it to record audio. It also requests to install a root certificate to the device. They are to do all this for an initial £20 in points and an additional £5-£10 in points per month thereafter.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Javvad Malik
December 01, 2020
Security Awareness Advocate
KnowBe4
People need to remain constantly vigilant to protect their cyber security and privacy.
People need to remain constantly vigilant to protect their cyber security and privacy. While it's true that most attacks against individuals will come via phishing emails, that doesn't mean they won't be approached via phone calls, SMS, or in this instance via regular mail. While the intent of the market research organisation may be genuine, the fact is that by installing the software and parti.....Read More
People need to remain constantly vigilant to protect their cyber security and privacy. While it's true that most attacks against individuals will come via phishing emails, that doesn't mean they won't be approached via phone calls, SMS, or in this instance via regular mail. While the intent of the market research organisation may be genuine, the fact is that by installing the software and participating, users are rendering all of their device security useless. People should always be wary of anyone that asks them to install software, particularly if it involves accepting or bypassing security notifications. With this particular offer, people are incentivised by the potential of gaining £5-10 a month in points by participating. This is no different from the old methods of asking for people’s passwords in exchange for a chocolate sweet. People need to remember that their data and personal information is worth a lot more than £5 a month and should not compromise their privacy for such a trivial amount.  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Experts Insight On Baltimore County Public Schools Fall Victim To...

Expert Insight: 5 Key Takeaways From ESG’s Report: The Impact...

Experts On Delaware County Pays $500,000 Ransom To DoppelPaymer Gang

New Zealand’s Privacy Laws 2020 – Expert Insight

Security Experts Commented On Computer Security Day

Expert Reaction On News: Among Us App Used To Distribute...

Black Friday – IoT Devices Bought Today Are Far Riskier...

Experts On NHS Patients Have Data Exposed After Human Mistake

Mobileiron Vulnerability Used By State-backed Hackers To Break Into Networks...

Expert Reaction On Onfido’s Survey Shows UK Consumers Demanding Better...

Join the discussion with expert(s)

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.