Experts Reaction On Fake TikTok links Injected With Malware

The Maharashtra Cyber Police warned citizens not to click on Tiktok links as they may contain malware aimed at capturing user data. An official told PTI that the department had found that fraudsters were creating fake Tiktok Pro links to snare people who want to download the video-sharing device that is now banned in the country along with several other Chinese apps. He said online fraudsters were sending links through WhatsApp and text messages to trap gullible netizens.