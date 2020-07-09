Experts Reaction On Fake TikTok links Injected With Malware

The Maharashtra Cyber Police warned citizens not to click on Tiktok links as they may contain malware aimed at capturing user data. An official told PTI that the department had found that fraudsters were creating fake Tiktok Pro links to snare people who want to download the video-sharing device that is now banned in the country along with several other Chinese apps. He said online fraudsters were sending links through WhatsApp and text messages to trap gullible netizens.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Christoph Hebeisen, Director, Security Intelligence Research,  Lookout
July 09, 2020
The removal of the TikTok app from both Google Play and the Apple App Store in India has created a similar situation.
When legitimate, popular channels to acquire a popular app are blocked for whatever reason, it presents an opportunity for malicious actors to lure victims by promising a way around the restriction. We have seen similar attempts to entice users to install malware in connection with the distribution of Fortnite for Android outside of Google Play as well as the geographically staggered release of Po ....
[Read More >>]
Chris Hauk, Consumer Privacy Champion,  Pixel Privacy
July 09, 2020
Phishing attacks like the fake TikTok link incidents in Maharashtra will continue to prove to be fruitful for the bad guys.
Phishing attacks like the fake TikTok link incidents in Maharashtra will continue to prove to be fruitful for the bad guys until users are educated on the risks of clicking links in text messages, WhatsApp messages, and emails. When users are looking to download apps like TikTok they will find that legitimate sources of the apps will not ask for personal or financial information before allowing t ....
[Read More >>]
Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate,  Comparitech
July 09, 2020
Because TikTok is popular, many people will click on links without a second thought.
This is a variation of a very common attack in which attackers lure victims into clicking on links that seem legitimate, but in fact lead to phishing pages or malware downloads. Because TikTok is popular, many people will click on links without a second thought. Remember: never click on links in unsolicited messages. ....
[Read More >>]

