Experts Reaction On Dua Lipa And Other Spotify Artists’ Pages Hacked By Taylor Swift ‘Fan’

Some of the world’s most popular singers have had their Spotify pages defaced by a hacker who posted messages about Donald Trump and Taylor Swift including Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa had their biographies replaced by the attacker. Daniel, the hacker, replaced these photos with photos of himself. The attacker also asked people to add him on Snapchat, and added the words “Trump 2020”.
In News: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-55158317
Experts Comments
Dot Your Expert Comments
Chris Hauk
December 03, 2020
Consumer Privacy ChampionPixel Privacy
The recent report of up to 350,000 Spotify user accounts being hacked.
While the Spotify Artist Pages hack makes headlines, more important is the recent report of up to 350,000 Spotify user accounts being hacked, exposing sensitive information, including users' email addresses, usernames, and passwords. While Spotify has contacted the users believed to have had their information exposed, even users that haven't been contacted shouldn't feel safe. They should change .....Read More
While the Spotify Artist Pages hack makes headlines, more important is the recent report of up to 350,000 Spotify user accounts being hacked, exposing sensitive information, including users' email addresses, usernames, and passwords. While Spotify has contacted the users believed to have had their information exposed, even users that haven't been contacted shouldn't feel safe. They should change their password to a secure password, set up the platform's two-factor authentication, check to make sure the password wasn't being used on other sites or services, and invest in and use a password manager. This advice is also applicable to the Dua Lipas and Lana Del Rays of the world. Read Less
Defacement is a popular sort of sport among a niche community of hackers.
The big question about the attack on Spotify is whether it occurred through the artists' portal where they can claim and manage their own pages, or through some other internal Spotify system. Both would be concerning but the latter much more so, as it would require compromising Spotify's security and not just the login information of a few artists. Defacement is a popular sort of sport among a ni.....Read More
The big question about the attack on Spotify is whether it occurred through the artists' portal where they can claim and manage their own pages, or through some other internal Spotify system. Both would be concerning but the latter much more so, as it would require compromising Spotify's security and not just the login information of a few artists. Defacement is a popular sort of sport among a niche community of hackers, though it usually occurs on websites rather than apps. Read Less
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here