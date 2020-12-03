Experts Reaction On Dua Lipa And Other Spotify Artists’ Pages Hacked By Taylor Swift ‘Fan’

Some of the world’s most popular singers have had their Spotify pages defaced by a hacker who posted messages about Donald Trump and Taylor Swift including Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa had their biographies replaced by the attacker. Daniel, the hacker, replaced these photos with photos of himself. The attacker also asked people to add him on Snapchat, and added the words “Trump 2020”.

In News: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-55158317

Experts Comments