Experts Reaction On Discovery Of Over 2.5M Medical Records Publicily available

The security researcher Jeremiah Fowler discovered two folders of medical records in possession of artificial intelligence company Cense AI available for anyone to access on the Internet. The data was labeled as “staging data” and is believed to temporarily hosted online before loading it into the company’s management system or an AI bot. The medical records are quite detailed and include names, insurance records, medical diagnosis notes, and payment records. It looks as though the data was sourced from insurance companies and relates to car accident claims and referrals for neck and spine injuries.