Experts Reaction On DHS CISA and FBI share list of top 10 most exploited vulnerabilities

It has been reported that US cybersecurity agencies have outlined the top 10 most exploited software vulnerabilities across the past 4 years. The report, authored by the Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (DHS CISA) and the FBI, urges organisations in the public and private sector to apply necessary updates in order to prevent the most common forms of attacks encountered today. This includes attacks carried out by state-sponsored, non-state, and unattributed threat actors. US government officials argue that applying patches could degrade the cyber arsenal of foreign actors targeting US entities, as they’d have to invest resources into developing new exploits, rather than relying on old and tested bugs.