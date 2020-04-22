Experts Reaction On Bill Introduced To Put National Security Warnings On TikTok, FaceApp

It has been reported that legislation introduced yesterday could require consumers to click through a warning before downloading software or an app originating from countries deemed a national security risk, including China and Russia. It’s the latest congressional measure to target popular apps like the Russia-based FaceApp and TikTok, owned by the Beijing-based ByteDance, over privacy and security concerns.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Tim Mackey, Principal Security Strategist, Synopsys CyRC
April 22, 2020
Transparency is key to any data protection strategy.
Transparency is key to any data protection strategy. While placing a warning on apps based on their origin can help control unexpected data spread, it only works if applied equally and with an understanding of how data management works. For example, if a warning label clearly states where the app was developed, the name of the organisation and location where it’s based, the type of data collecte ....Transparency is key to any data protection strategy. While placing a warning on apps based on their origin can help control unexpected data spread, it only works if applied equally and with an understanding of how data management works. For example, if a warning label clearly states where the app was developed, the name of the organisation and location where it’s based, the type of data collected and where the servers processing the data are located along with a link to the organisations privacy policy, then individual users are in a position to vet whether they wish to download the given app knowing their personal risk tolerance. If to that warning label additional awareness of the security risks present within the country of origin or the country where data is processed are then added, users can make a more informed decision as to whether they wish to use the app. Of course all of this presumes the person downloading the app cares about protecting their personal data, but it is a start and is in-line with other global initiatives surrounding the security of IoT devices and routers.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
If you are an expert on this topic:
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
[Read More >>]