Experts Reaction On Bill Introduced To Put National Security Warnings On TikTok, FaceApp

It has been reported that legislation introduced yesterday could require consumers to click through a warning before downloading software or an app originating from countries deemed a national security risk, including China and Russia. It’s the latest congressional measure to target popular apps like the Russia-based FaceApp and TikTok, owned by the Beijing-based ByteDance, over privacy and security concerns.

Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer,  Cybereason
April 22, 2020
we can’t demonize users of social media who choose to use them knowing the risks or not.
With globalization at an all-time low, and the United States being more and more a connected, digital nation, attention is now turning from basic security online to national security and the importance of privacy data about Americans collectively and individually. Most consumers still don’t understand the importance of their data to themselves, let alone to the wider communities to which they be ....
Tim Mackey, Principal Security Strategist,  Synopsys CyRC
April 22, 2020
Transparency is key to any data protection strategy.
Transparency is key to any data protection strategy. While placing a warning on apps based on their origin can help control unexpected data spread, it only works if applied equally and with an understanding of how data management works. For example, if a warning label clearly states where the app was developed, the name of the organisation and location where it’s based, the type of data collecte ....
