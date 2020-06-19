Experts Reaction On Australia Targeted By ‘Sophisticated’ Cyber Attack – By ‘State-based’ Actor

It has been reported that Australia is currently the target of a “sophisticated” cyber attack – and an unnamed foreign government is behind it. Scott Morrison, the country’s prime minister, says the attacks have targeted all levels of the government – as well as political organisations, essential service providers and operators of other critical infrastructure. “We know it is a sophisticated state-based cyber actor because of the scale and nature of the targeting,” he said at a news conference.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Miles Tappin, Vice President, EMEA,  ThreatConnect
June 19, 2020
Australia, and other states worldwide need to use this as a stark reminder of the importance of protecting their critical infrastructure.
The notion of nation state hacking is not a new phenomenon and in recent months we have seen a drastic increase across the board. Many organisations and, indeed, governments have been under incredible pressure during the outbreak of COVID-19, and many nation-state actors have seen this as a perfect crisis to exploit. Despite not knowing full details of the culprits behind the cyber-attacks on Aus ....
[Read More >>]
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
June 19, 2020
Multiple hit rates increase the velocity of the attack too.
It is vital that it is not just Australian organisations that are on alert to this threat, as the whole world must take steps to enhance the resilience of their networks. Although this is not a direct result of COVID-19, there is an assumption that increased working from home enables such attacks to operate more easily. The attackers used various spearphishing techniques including links in their ....
[Read More >>]
Ghian Oberholzer, Regional Vice President of TechOps – APAC,  Claroty
June 19, 2020
In 2015 an attack on Ukraine’s power grid left 230,000 people without power for up to six hours.
The most alarming element of the multi-faceted cyber-attack launched on Australian organisations is the risk it poses to Australia’s critical infrastructure - the very services on which society depends including our water supply, power grids and telecommunications systems. Cyber-attacks on businesses are damaging enough, but the impacts of a successful attack on any of these critical service ....
[Read More >>]
Tim Mackey, Principal Security Strategist,  Synopsys CyRC
June 19, 2020
An attack such as we’re seeing illustrates that attackers can discover weaknesses in organizations of all sizes.
Cyber-attacks come in all forms, and the attacker defines the rules of their attack. In this case, the attacker has chosen to disrupt business and governmental activity in Australia. Ignoring speculation on the origins of the attack, its usage of multiple attack vectors makes it more sophisticated than you might experience with a standard phishing or ransomware attack. The Australian Cyber Securi ....
[Read More >>]

