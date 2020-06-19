Experts Reaction On Australia Targeted By ‘Sophisticated’ Cyber Attack – By ‘State-based’ Actor

It has been reported that Australia is currently the target of a “sophisticated” cyber attack – and an unnamed foreign government is behind it. Scott Morrison, the country’s prime minister, says the attacks have targeted all levels of the government – as well as political organisations, essential service providers and operators of other critical infrastructure. “We know it is a sophisticated state-based cyber actor because of the scale and nature of the targeting,” he said at a news conference.
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist, ESET
June 19, 2020
It is vital that it is not just Australian organisations that are on alert to this threat, as the whole world must take steps to enhance the resilience of their networks. Although this is not a direct result of COVID-19, there is an assumption that increased working from home enables such attacks to operate more easily. The attackers used various spearphishing techniques including links in their ....It is vital that it is not just Australian organisations that are on alert to this threat, as the whole world must take steps to enhance the resilience of their networks. Although this is not a direct result of COVID-19, there is an assumption that increased working from home enables such attacks to operate more easily. The attackers used various spearphishing techniques including links in their cleverly designed emails to target their prey. Spearfishing has a remarkably high success, rate due to the believability factor. The bad actors do their homework perfectly and launch convincing and plausible individual emails on their victims. Multiple hit rates increase the velocity of the attack too. Once the initial access was achieved, the bad actor would have used an array of custom tools to interact with the targeted network. Lessons must be learned from every attack and frustratingly, the exploits used in this campaign were publicly known. It is imperative that other organisations at risk of attack update and patch their systems to the latest software versions immediately as this would have reduced the volume. Government or not, all organisations should ensure that the latest security patches are applied to internet facing infrastructure at all times, and procrastination is never an excuse. Where possible, multi factor authentication should also be applied to all remote access services such as email and remote desktop services.
Ghian Oberholzer, Regional Vice President of TechOps – APAC, Claroty
June 19, 2020
The most alarming element of the multi-faceted cyber-attack launched on Australian organisations is the risk it poses to Australia’s critical infrastructure - the very services on which society depends including our water supply, power grids and telecommunications systems. Cyber-attacks on businesses are damaging enough, but the impacts of a successful attack on any of these critical service ....The most alarming element of the multi-faceted cyber-attack launched on Australian organisations is the risk it poses to Australia’s critical infrastructure - the very services on which society depends including our water supply, power grids and telecommunications systems. Cyber-attacks on businesses are damaging enough, but the impacts of a successful attack on any of these critical services could be catastrophic, such as shutting down the electricity grid. Critical infrastructure often eludes the public’s attention as a major source of cyber risk, but it remains highly susceptible to targeted attacks, as past experience shows. Earlier this year Israel’s wastewater treatment plants suffered a series of co-ordinated attacks. Fortunately, there was no significant damage. In 2015 an attack on Ukraine’s power grid left 230,000 people without power for up to six hours. Today’s announcement by the Prime Minister illustrates the need for sophisticated cyber security practices, policies, and technology to protect our critical infrastructure. Australia cannot afford to suffer catastrophic damage to its critical infrastructure at the best of times, and thanks to COVID-19 these are far from the best of times.
Tim Mackey, Principal Security Strategist, Synopsys CyRC
June 19, 2020
Cyber-attacks come in all forms, and the attacker defines the rules of their attack. In this case, the attacker has chosen to disrupt business and governmental activity in Australia. Ignoring speculation on the origins of the attack, its usage of multiple attack vectors makes it more sophisticated than you might experience with a standard phishing or ransomware attack. The Australian Cyber Securi ....Cyber-attacks come in all forms, and the attacker defines the rules of their attack. In this case, the attacker has chosen to disrupt business and governmental activity in Australia. Ignoring speculation on the origins of the attack, its usage of multiple attack vectors makes it more sophisticated than you might experience with a standard phishing or ransomware attack. The Australian Cyber Security Centre has identified the primary attack mode as an attempted exploitation of the Telerik UI ASP.Net vulnerability covered in CVE-2019-18935 which if successful provides the ability to remotely execute code on the now compromised web server. If this attack mode isn’t successful, the attacker attempts to exploit remote execution vulnerabilities in IIS, SharePoint and Citrix ADC and Citrix Gateway. Each attack mode uses available proof-of-concept exploit code for the relevant target software, and the attacker is reported to have an ability to identify orphaned, development and test instances of the vulnerable software. Should these primary modes yield no results, the attackers then move on to a more traditional spear-phishing attack. From a defender’s perspective, having an attacker able to identify softer targets such as those in public facing development and test systems should be particularly concerning as these systems are often deployed outside of normal IT constraints and protections. They are also likely not subject to production monitoring and may not have a rigorous patch management program in place. An attack such as we’re seeing illustrates that attackers can discover weaknesses in organizations of all sizes. Having a comprehensive inventory of software assets is a cornerstone of most patch management strategies, but if that inventory doesn’t include all assets, including test systems, how they might be connected to a public network or if there are any latent vulnerabilities, then these coverage gaps can be exploited – it just takes additional sophistication.
