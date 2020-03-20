Experts Reaction On A Few Ransomware Operators Promise Not To Target Healthcare Organizations During Pandemic

In response to the Bleeping Computer report that explains some ransomware operators have agreed to no longer target health and medical organizations during the pandemic, experts from cybersecurity firms Cerberus Sentinel and KnowBe4 offer perspective.

Marco Essomba, Founder,  iCyber-Security
March 20, 2020
Ransomware operators like Maze, DoppelPaymer, Ryuk, Sodinokibi/REvil, PwndLocker, and Ako to fully avert inflicting collateral damage.
Certain malware campaigns can cause huge amounts of collateral damage, such as Petya’s inadvertent impact on the global manufacturing industry. For this reason, we shouldn’t fully trust popular ransomware operators like Maze, DoppelPaymer, Ryuk, Sodinokibi/REvil, PwndLocker, and Ako to fully avert inflicting collateral damage on the healthcare and medical industries With this in mind, when it ....
David Carmiel, CTO ,  KELA
March 20, 2020
We do believe that the two main hacking groups (Maze and Doppelpaymer) who mentioned they will not attack will keep their word.
We do believe that the two main hacking groups (Maze and Doppelpaymer) who mentioned they will not attack will keep their word. However, to our knowledge, one of the most talked about groups over the last couple of months - Sodinokibi - has not yet responded to what their actions will be regarding COVID-19-related attacks. In addition, there are endless smaller hacking groups and threat actors tha ....
Erich Kron, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
March 20, 2020
Causing issues now in healthcare would simply tip those scales to the "too risky" side of the equation.
While this is welcome news, let's not let this think these are good people running these ransomware gangs. More likely, they are probably aware that targeting these sorts of places during a global pandemic would push them straight into the spotlight of the most hated people in the world and would bring law enforcement and global pressure on them in ways they do not want. Let's face it, these group ....
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
March 20, 2020
It is also not always possible to correctly identify medical institutes and they still may be inadvertently targeted.
These are strange times indeed we are living in. It is not the first time though that a ransomware operator has shown leniency towards victims or targets. In the past there have been cases where ransomware has been removed for free when the victim demonstrated they were genuinely unable to afford the ransom or it hit some critical service. And while some criminal gangs may be trying to be honest ....
Chris Clements, VP,  Cerberus Sentinel
March 20, 2020
Healthcare organizations should absolutely not trust cybercriminals to halt operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthcare organizations should absolutely not trust cybercriminals to halt operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Information we are seeing is that malware authors and hacking forum administrators are asking the hackers they support not to stop breaking into businesses, but rather to delay launching their ransomware or other extortion tools until the pandemic passes. The motivation is not altru ....
