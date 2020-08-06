Experts Reaction On 900 Pulse Secure Enterprise VPN Passwords Leaked

A hacker has published today a list of plaintext usernames and passwords, along with IP addresses for more than 900 Pulse Secure VPN enterprise servers. ZDNet, which obtained a copy of this list with the help of threat intelligence firm KELA, verified its authenticity with multiple sources in the cyber-security community. The list has been shared on a Russian-speaking hacker forum frequented by multiple ransomware gangs.

According to a review, the list includes: