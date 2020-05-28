Experts Reaction On 26 Million LiveJournal Credentials Leaked Online

A database containing over 26 million unique LiveJournal user accounts, including plain text passwords, is being shared for free on multiple hacker forums. For some time, rumours have been circulating that LiveJournal was breached in 2014 and account credentials for 33 million users were stolen. Since approximately May 8th, 2020, links to a data dump allegedly containing 33,717,787 unique accounts have been circulating on various hacker forums. The passwords were converted to plain text after initially being stored as MD5 hashes.