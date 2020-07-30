Experts Reaction Om OkCupid App & Web Security Flaws Discovered

The checkpoint research team reported a slew of flaws in OkCupid’s popular dating app, allowing attackers to collect users’ sensitive information, change their profile, or even send messages from their profile. Cybersecurity experts reacted below on this research.
Thomas Richards, Principal Consultant, Synopsys
July 30, 2020
Once an account is compromised, the attackers could use that account to facilitate additional compromise.
Once an account is compromised, the attackers could use that account to facilitate additional compromise by sending more messages to their contacts.

With the ability to send messages to users, the chances of social engineering within the application are high. There is both a mobile and web interface which gives attackers the possibility to script sending messages to various users with the aim of compromising user profiles. Setting up fake accounts with attractive photos has been used before in phishing attacks and could certainly be used again. Once an account is compromised, the attackers could use that account to facilitate additional compromise by sending more messages to their contacts.
John Kozyrakis, Senior Security Research Engineer, Synopsys
July 30, 2020
The Android app is configured to automatically open OkCupid-related URLs the user clicks on.
Like most XSS issues involving social engineering, an attacker would need to distribute a malicious link to users, and users would need to click on it. Normally this works only when the user is already logged in to a web application. In this case, the Android app is configured to automatically open OkCupid-related URLs the user clicks on. As such, if an attacker manages to send specially crafted URLs to mobile users (e.g., via a chat application), then upon clicking these links, the OkCupid app would load the link much like a normal web browser would. The interesting thing here is that the OkCupid app is almost always logged in to the OkCupid website and is widely used by users. Thus, by using the Android app in the attack workflow, the vulnerable user base is increased compared to just launching this attack in a way that only web-app users are vulnerable.
