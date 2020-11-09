Experts Reacted On WhatsApp To Introduce Disappearing Messages

WhatsApp is introducing a “disappearing messages” option that will erase chats from the phone of both the sender and recipient after seven days, according to BBC News. The Facebook-owned app, which has two billion users worldwide, said the setting would help keep chats private. But it said recipients would still be able to screenshot or forward any messages, photos or videos that they wanted to keep. The option will appear for WhatsApp users by the end of November.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
November 09, 2020
Self-erasing chat functionality offers a good layer of protection.
WhatsApp are likely keen to stop users moving to other, more privacy-focused messaging platforms, such as Signal and Telegram, which already offer built-in disappearing messages along with additional security features. Self-erasing chat functionality offers a good layer of protection if people decide to share sensitive information like bank details or passwords with their contacts. However, man ....
