Experts Reacted On WhatsApp To Introduce Disappearing Messages

WhatsApp is introducing a “disappearing messages” option that will erase chats from the phone of both the sender and recipient after seven days, according to BBC News. The Facebook-owned app, which has two billion users worldwide, said the setting would help keep chats private. But it said recipients would still be able to screenshot or forward any messages, photos or videos that they wanted to keep. The option will appear for WhatsApp users by the end of November.
