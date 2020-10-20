Experts Reacted On US Indicts Sandworm, Russia’s Most Destructive Cyberwarfare Unit

It has been reported that The US Department of Justice has unsealed today charges against six GRU officers believed to be members of Sandworm, one of today’s most advanced state-sponsored hacking groups. Their attacks span the last decade and include some of the biggest cyber-attacks known to date, including trying to undermine UK efforts to hold Moscow accountable for the Salisbury spy poisoning. The charging announcement came as Britain accused Russian cyber spies of attacking the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics before they were postponed, and of posing as Chinese and North Korean hackers to target the 2018 games.