Experts Reacted On United Healthcare Services Cyber Attack

The Universal Healthcare Services, which runs 400 hospitals and facilities in the UK and the US, has suffered an outage as a result of a suspected cyber-attack.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Saryu Nayyar, CEO,  Gurucul
September 29, 2020
We have tools, such as behavioral analytics, that can identify an attack and mitigate it early in the cycle.
Justin Heard, Director of the Security Intelligence and Analytics,  Nuspire
September 29, 2020
The ransomware operators likely saw UHS as the opportunity to make a quick buck given the urgency to keep operations going.
Adam Laub, CMO,  STEALTHbits Technologies
September 29, 2020
Cyberattacks that so directly impact human life are particularly sinister and shameful.
Mark Bagley, VP, Product Management,  AttackIQ
September 29, 2020
Ransomware attacks often have collateral damage and impact beyond the ransom.
Anthony Chadd, Global SVP,  Neustar
September 29, 2020
They must manage a mix of IoT devices, cloud-based apps and legacy systems that require regular patching and updating.
