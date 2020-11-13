Experts Reacted On The North Face Credential Stuffing Attack

American outdoor recreation retailer The North Face has reset the passwords of some of its customers following a credential stuffing attack launched on October 8 and 9.
Ameet Naik
November 13, 2020
Security EvangelistPerimeterX
Businesses must protect their consumers’ accounts by requiring multi-factor authentication where possible.
Given the vast volume of stolen credentials out there, hackers launch credential stuffing attacks using automated bots. Compromised accounts can give hackers access to personal information, including usernames, passwords, and credit card numbers, which further fuel the cycle of attacks. Automated attacks such as these not only expose businesses to data breaches and compliance penalties but also increase operational costs. Businesses must protect their consumers’ accounts by requiring multi-factor authentication where possible, for example by requiring biometrics on mobile devices, and by using bot management solutions to stop automated attacks. Consumers must ensure the use of strong passwords by using password managers and by turning on multi-factor authentication on their end as well. They must also continue to monitor their credit report for signs of identity theft. Read Less