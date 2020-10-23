Experts Reacted On Pharma Giant Pfizer Exposes Patient Data On Unsecured Cloud Storage

It has been reported that Global pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. has suffered a data breach with patient information found exposed on unsecured cloud storage. Discovered and publicised yesterday, the exposed data was found on a misconfigured Google Cloud storage bucket. The data included hundreds of conversations between Pfizer’s automated customer support software and people using its prescription pharmaceutical drugs including Lyrica, Chantix, Viagra and cancer treatments Ibrance and Aromasin. Along with confidential medical information, the transcripts included full names, home addresses and email addresses, all of which could be used by hackers to target patients with highly effective phishing campaigns.