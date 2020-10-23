Experts Reacted On Pharma Giant Pfizer Exposes Patient Data On Unsecured Cloud Storage

It has been reported that Global pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. has suffered a data breach with patient information found exposed on unsecured cloud storage. Discovered and publicised yesterday, the exposed data was found on a misconfigured Google Cloud storage bucket. The data included hundreds of conversations between Pfizer’s automated customer support software and people using its prescription pharmaceutical drugs including Lyrica, Chantix, Viagra and cancer treatments Ibrance and Aromasin. Along with confidential medical information, the transcripts included full names, home addresses and email addresses, all of which could be used by hackers to target patients with highly effective phishing campaigns.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Boris Cipot, Senior Sales Engineer , Synopsys
October 23, 2020
Storing data within a cloud container has become the norm today. However, it seems that few systems are built on the principle of 'security by design', often leaving customer data unprotected. All data, from personal medical information to data which can be misused in spamming, phishing or even extorsion campaigns, should be protected at the highest level. Every company that handles customer data ....Storing data within a cloud container has become the norm today. However, it seems that few systems are built on the principle of 'security by design', often leaving customer data unprotected. All data, from personal medical information to data which can be misused in spamming, phishing or even extorsion campaigns, should be protected at the highest level. Every company that handles customer data needs to be aware that systems used to store, and process data must be made resilient; instances of misconfiguration cannot persist.
