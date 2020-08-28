Experts Reacted On Musk Confirms Russian Hack Targeted Tesla Factory

The US authorities arrested and charged a Russian national in US who was recruiting and convincing a Tesla’s employee to install a malware at Tesla factory in Nevada. The Telsa CEO Elon Musk also confimed the plot by tweet.The cybersecurity experts reacted on this new plot.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer, Cybereason
August 28, 2020
In the old days, the government and military-industrial complex were targeted.
The allegations and arrest of a Russian in an alleged plot to hack Tesla reads like a real movie script. Tesla is a hot tech company that is strategically important for the U.S. economy and it's tied to other important companies SpaceX, Hyperloop, Starlink and more. Enter a Russian spy, the use of ostensibly secure messaging app, four years of patience and trying to turn an insider. What is remarkable is that the insider did the right thing and worked with authorities. How many other companies have been similarly targeted without having an employee do the right thing? Whether due to security awareness training or simply personal integrity, the result is the same, the bad guy was caught and a potential disaster was averted. This is an important reminder that there are groups outside seeking to take down companies, and they can bring crazy resources to bear. In the old days, the government and military-industrial complex were targeted. Today, the private sector and high-tech industries are squarely in the crosshairs. Relating to the reported extortion amounts, whether it's 250K, 500K or $1Million, that is a lot of money to put into a 'hack' which, but for the 'malware exfiltrating', could be the plot of a WW2 movie. The big question is whether this is simply a hack-for-cash grab or are there strategic interests behind it? There is some tradecraft here reminiscent of old school espionage. Also, did the hackers really think that Elon Musk would cover it up or is the real intent not financial? To answer the question, we would have to know the hackers, In the old days, we would see rebels and terrorists working together with rogue nation-states. Is this a ransomware gang because it smells bigger than that? Is it one of several petty gangs funded and backed by a state agency like GRU? Or is it straight up espionage like in the old days? Losses in similar hacks can be catastrophic. What could be lost? IP that could be used to bootstrap a rival tech company, like China allegedly did with Huawei. Or data that could be used to blackmail or harass or outright assault wealthy customers. Perhaps, it is to gain the most vital of resources: data.
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist, ESET
August 28, 2020
Some of the biggest threats come from physical access to a network, and the insider threat can be extremely difficult to protect against.
Some of the biggest threats come from physical access to a network, and the insider threat can be extremely difficult to protect against. Employees with knowledge coupled with access can be extremely dangerous and create far more problems than external attacks, which highlights the importance of limiting user privileges where possible. However, this attack seems to have cleverly just required user rights to place a file on the network – something most employees would have been able to achieve without any alarm bells ringing. Whether via a disgruntled employee or through cleverly directed social engineering, this can have devastating consequences. Although highly unlikely to happen often, awareness and education for all employees is the best defence in mitigating against this sort of bribery.
