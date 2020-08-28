Experts Reacted On Musk Confirms Russian Hack Targeted Tesla Factory

379 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

The US authorities arrested and charged a Russian national in US who was recruiting and convincing a Tesla’s employee to install a malware at Tesla factory in Nevada. The Telsa CEO Elon Musk also confimed the plot by tweet.The cybersecurity experts reacted on this new plot.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Niamh Muldoon, Senior Director of Trust and Security EMEA,  OneLogin
August 28, 2020
Always remember our employees are our greatest asset.
This attempt to attack Tesla through a ‘malicious insider’ is a brazen, if not rare, attempt to infiltrate a system. It does, however, highlight that cyber threats come in many forms. Always remember our employees are our greatest asset. We need to nurture our Trust and Security relationship with them daily. Open and honest communications from leadership across all topics including informati ....
[Read More >>]
Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer,  Cybereason
August 28, 2020
In the old days, the government and military-industrial complex were targeted.
The allegations and arrest of a Russian in an alleged plot to hack Tesla reads like a real movie script. Tesla is a hot tech company that is strategically important for the U.S. economy and it's tied to other important companies SpaceX, Hyperloop, Starlink and more. Enter a Russian spy, the use of ostensibly secure messaging app, four years of patience and trying to turn an insider. What is remark ....
[Read More >>]
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
August 28, 2020
Some of the biggest threats come from physical access to a network, and the insider threat can be extremely difficult to protect against.
Some of the biggest threats come from physical access to a network, and the insider threat can be extremely difficult to protect against. Employees with knowledge coupled with access can be extremely dangerous and create far more problems than external attacks, which highlights the importance of limiting user privileges where possible. However, this attack seems to have cleverly just required us ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article