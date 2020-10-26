Experts Reacted On Massive US Voters And Consumers Databases Circulate Among Hackers

Trustwave researchers have discovered massive databases with detailed information about U.S. voters and consumers offered for sale on several hacker forums, which include their political affiliation. The sellers of the U.S. voter database claim that it includes 186 million records, and if that is correct, that means it includes information about nearly all voters in the U.S. The information found in the voter database can be used to conduct effective social engineering scams and spread disinformation to potentially impact the elections, particularly in swing states. Trustwave

Report: https://www.trustwave.com/en-us/resources/blogs/spiderlabs-blog/massive-us-voters-and-consumers-databases-circulate-among-hackers/

EXPERTS COMMENTS
James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
October 26, 2020
Cybercriminals could generate spear phishing emails appearing to be sent from a particular political party's candidate.
During voting season, being able to assemble an extensive database of the population of the United States of America's citizens is undoubtedly going to generate a lot of buzz on the dark web and make a lot of money for those who compiled the list when sold. With this kind of information readily available, cybercriminal groups will leverage this information, intimidate voters into not voting or us ....
[Read More >>]
Niamh Muldoon, Senior Director of Trust and Security EMEA,  OneLogin
October 26, 2020
ensuring they verify the origins of any communication before clicking a link or falling for ‘fake news’.
Individuals need to be wary of all communications that come through, whether by email or phone, especially in the current climate whereby election-themed phishing attacks are rising sharply. These may be attempts to spread disinformation which in itself is a terrifying prospect as it could have a real and lasting impact on the elections and the future of our democracy. On a more personal level, cy ....
[Read More >>]

