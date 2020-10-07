Experts Reacted On Corporate Credentials On The Dark Web Up By 429% This Year

There has been a 429% growth in the number of corporate credentials with plaintext passwords on the dark web so far this year, according to Arctic Wolf’s 2020 Security Operations Annual Report. This amounts to an average of 17 separate sets of credentials per a typical organization, leaving businesses particularly vulnerable to account takeover attacks (ATO). This is despite a year-on-year decline in publicly disclosed data breaches, which Arctic Wolf attributes to “alert fatigue”, in which overworked IT and security professionals increase alert thresholds, leading to less reporting of incidents.