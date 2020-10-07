Experts Reacted On Corporate Credentials On The Dark Web Up By 429% This Year

There has been a 429% growth in the number of corporate credentials with plaintext passwords on the dark web so far this year, according to Arctic Wolf’s 2020 Security Operations Annual Report. This amounts to an average of 17 separate sets of credentials per a typical organization, leaving businesses particularly vulnerable to account takeover attacks (ATO). This is despite a year-on-year decline in publicly disclosed data breaches, which Arctic Wolf attributes to “alert fatigue”, in which overworked IT and security professionals increase alert thresholds, leading to less reporting of incidents.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Niamh Muldoon, Senior Director of Trust and Security, EMEA,  OneLogin
October 07, 2020
End-users, particularly high-value targets, need to strive for greater security consciousness.
This substantial increase in exposed credentials and the use of unsecured Wifi risks seeing a sharp rise in cyberattacks in the coming months and years. End-users, particularly high-value targets, need to strive for greater security consciousness. The first step is through changing their passwords and making sure that this is not reused across accounts. It also means taking into account what asset ....
[Read More >>]
Chad Anderson, Research Engineer ,  DomainTools
October 07, 2020
Organisations are advised to audit their security posture and ideally change their employees' credentials.
All but encouraging, the figures reported by Arctic Wolf's Security Operations Annual Report confirm what security teams have observed since the start of the pandemic. Challenges have changed in nature and increased in number as cybercriminals – as per usual – exploited a global crisis to ramp up their efforts. Phishing attempts, especially, are a threat that tends to increase around signifi ....
[Read More >>]

