× Linkedin Message

@Erich Kron, Security Awareness Advocate, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.

"Consumers should be aware that just because a lot of others are using the service, doesn’t mean that the service is secure or safe to use...."

#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots

https://www.informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/experts-reacted-on-android-chat-app-with-100-million-installs-exposes-private-messages