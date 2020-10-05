Experts Pn UK’s HMRC ‘Bombarded’ By 5,000 Malicious Email Attacks Every Day

Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the British central tax office, has been bombarded with 521,582 malicious email attacks over the last three months, according to official figures released today. The data, which was obtained by the Parliament Street think tank cyber security research team using the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, showed an average of over 5,000 spam, phishing, and malware attacks were recorded by the organisation over the a three month period between June and September. Spam and junk made up the largest proportion of attacks – contributing to 377,820 of the total 521,582 recorded by HMRC. Whereas, phishing, made up 128,255 of the overall number of attacks, and the remaining 15,507 attacks were said to contain malware.

