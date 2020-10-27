Experts Opinion On Amazon Sacking Insiders Over Data Leak

Amazon has fired employees responsible for a customer data leak. Twitter has been abuzz as it is unknown how widespread the breach is and how many customers have been affected. The email sent by Amazon to affeted customer is read as follow:

“We are writing to let you know that your e-mail address was disclosed by an Amazon employee to a third-party in violation of our policies. As a result, we have fired the employee, referred them to law enforcement, and are supporting law enforcement’s criminal prosecution.”

“No other information related to your account was shared. This is not a result of anything you have done and there is no need for you to take any action. We apologize for this incident.