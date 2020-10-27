Experts Opinion On Amazon Sacking Insiders Over Data Leak

Amazon has fired employees responsible for a customer data leak. Twitter has been abuzz as it is unknown how widespread the breach is and how many customers have been affected. The email sent by Amazon to affeted customer is read as follow:

“We are writing to let you know that your e-mail address was disclosed by an Amazon employee to a third-party in violation of our policies. As a result, we have fired the employee, referred them to law enforcement, and are supporting law enforcement’s criminal prosecution.”

“No other information related to your account was shared. This is not a result of anything you have done and there is no need for you to take any action. We apologize for this incident.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Orion Cassetto, Director, Product Marketing, ,  Exabeam
October 27, 2020
A combination of training, organisational alignment, and technology is the right approach to stopping insider threats.
It is critical for businesses to recognise that threats from legitimate users have always been more elusive and harder to detect or prevent than traditional external threats. Though the extent of the leak is currently unknown, a number of Amazon customers have been notified that their email addresses have been passed on to a third-party by an employee which has resulted in their termination. Organ ....
Anurag Kahol, CTO,  Bitglass
October 27, 2020
By understanding modern threats and deploying appropriate security solutions, many of these risks can be mitigated and even eliminated.
A recent Bitglass study found that 73% of organisations believed insider attacks had become more frequent over the past year. Cloud adoption and bring your own device (BYOD) policies have improved businesses’ agility, but have also made sensitive data more accessible, presenting a significant IT security challenge. Unfortunately, in cloud-based IT environments, organisations often struggle to ....
Jan van Vliet, VP and GM EMEA ,  Digital Guardian
October 27, 2020
Deploying data-aware cybersecurity solutions removes the risks around the insider threat.
Insider driven attacks are the hardest nut to crack – whether they are malicious or unintentional because of the abuse of valid access. For security analysts, spotting security incidents arising from within their company, which is arguably their own customer base, is particularly tricky because the attacker may have legitimate access. If the credentials being input are valid, the same alarms a ....
