Experts On US Bank Customers Targeted In Ongoing Qbot Campaign

Security researchers at F5 Labs have spotted ongoing attacks using Qbot malware payloads to steal credentials from customers of dozens of US financial institutions. Qbot (also known as Qakbot, Pinkslipbot, and Quakbot) is a banking trojan with worm features used to steal banking credentials and financial data, as well as to log user keystrokes, deploy backdoors, and drop additional malware on compromised machines. Among the banks whose customers have been targeted in this Qbot campaign, the researchers found JP Morgan, Citibank, Bank of America, Citizens, Capital One, Wells Fargo, and FirstMerit Ban.

James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
June 16, 2020
here is the possibility new malware may not be detected, but it is essential to reduce the risk of an attack.
It's not surprising that malware from over ten years ago is still active and recoded for new attacks. Cybercriminals have seen it work successfully in the past and update the code and concepts by injecting it into known processes, which are accepted by antimalware applications. Organisations will want to implement not only an antimalware application on the endpoints, but also an Endpoint Detect ....
