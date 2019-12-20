Experts On Upstream’s State Of Auto Cyberattacks Report

266 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

A cybersecurity automotive firm Upstream released a report revealing just how bad cyberattacks on the automotive industry have gotten over the years – 150 incidents in 2019, or a whopping 99% increase; the report discusses how bug bounties are essential for conquering and combatting these types of attacks.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Grant McCracken, Director, Solutions Architecture,  Bugcrowd
December 20, 2019
However, after this initial wave, organizations begin to recognize those vulnerabilities and adapt to threats.
The prevalence of car-based cyber threats has exploded for the exact same reason that threats against IoT devices boomed - accessibility. These are new risks facing the automotive sector, as traditionally cars have been air-gapped and not connected to anything externally. However this has quickly changed with modern vehicles now being ultra-connected - and cybercriminals have taken note. As with most new technologies, there is a high number of vulnerabilities close to launch which either haven’t been tested, or haven’t even been considered, by developers. However, after this initial wave, organizations begin to recognize those vulnerabilities and adapt to threats. In these situations, bug bounties can be an advantageous way to get ahead of these threats by leveraging the creativity of the Crowd - with the Crowd’s experience, whitehat researchers would be able to find the same threats bad actors are leveraging to carry out these attacks. We’ve seen tremendous success through crowdsourced approaches, and they’re integral to helping secure technology and its implementations - regardless of whether its new or evolving.

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

In this article