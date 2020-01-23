Experts On UPS Reveals Phishing Attack Might Have Exposed Customer Information

The United Parcel Service (UPS) revealed that a phishing incident might have exposed the information of some of its customers. In its “Notice of Data Breach” letter, UPS disclosed that an unauthorised person had used a phishing attack to gain access to store email accounts at some of its store locations between September 29, 2019 and January 13, 2020.

UPS did not specify in the letter precisely how many stores were involved, only saying that a “small percentage” were hit by the criminal act, which took place between approximately Sept. 29, 2019 and Jan. 13, 2020. However, Robinson clarified that the breach affected about 100 stores, less than two percent of The UPS Store’s U.S. locations.

The company said that since discovering the breach, it hired a third-party cyber firm to conduct an investigation, and it “has taken steps to further strengthen and enhance the security of systems in The UPS Store, Inc. network, including updating administrative and technical safeguards.”