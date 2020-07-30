Experts On The News: The Vatican Is Said To Be Hacked From China Before Talks With Beijing

Chinese hackers infiltrated the Vatican’s computer networks in the past three months, a private monitoring group has concluded, in an apparent espionage effort before the beginning of sensitive negotiations with Beijing. The attack was detected by Recorded Future, a firm based in Somerville, Mass. The Chinese Communist Party has been waging a broad campaign to tighten its grip on religious groups, in what government leaders have periodically referred to as an effort to “Sinicize religions” in the country. 

More information: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/28/us/politics/china-vatican-hack.html

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer,  Cybereason
July 30, 2020
This latest news is just another episode of Fantasy Island for China.
There are three certainties in life, death, taxes and Beijing's repeated denials of having any involvement in cyber espionage. The communist government can then claim plausible deniability and blame some third party that they likely hired to do their dirty work. Interestingly, the U.S. government learned years ago of China's subterfuge when the U.S. and China agreed to stop hacking into each other ....
Chris Hauk, Consumer Privacy Champion,  Pixel Privacy
July 30, 2020
I believe we can expect more attacks like these originating from Chinese hackers financed by the state.
It appears that the Vatican data breach was due to social engineering, using an electronic document that appeared to originate from a Vatican official. I believe we can expect more attacks like these originating from Chinese hackers financed by the state. We may see attacks like this on other governments before scheduled negotiations or discussions, as the Chinese government looks to gain an "unfa ....
Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate,  Comparitech
July 30, 2020
It's a relatively low-risk tactic for China, which can just deny allegations.
Any country negotiating with China should expect phishing and cyberattacks ahead of in-person meetings. Cyber espionage seems to have become part of China's due diligence process. It's a relatively low-risk tactic for China, which can just deny allegations if it gets caught and blame the attack on rogue hackers. ....
