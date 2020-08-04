Experts On Spyware targeting senior clergymen in Togo among activists

A joint investigation by the Guardian and the French newspaper Le Monde reveal that Bishop Benoît Alowonou and five other critics of Togo’s repressive government have been targeted by the spyware technology in WhatsApp last year. Cybersecurity experts provide an insight on this news,
Chad Anderson, Research Engineer , DomainTools
August 04, 2020
WhatsApp needs to seriously consider how it allowed such an attack to take place if it wants to retain its reputation for privacy.
The fact that this security gap was allowed to exist in such a prominent messaging platform is definitely a cause for concern, particularly one which prides itself on user privacy. WhatsApp has an estimated 1.5 billion monthly users, and in developing democracies such as India where WhatsApp counts 200m user base, it has become a substitute for town-square talk. To see it targeting high-profile targets shows the app as a potential disruption to the democratic process from the perspective of high-end targets as well as widespread misinformation. WhatsApp needs to seriously consider how it allowed such an attack to take place if it wants to retain its reputation for privacy.
