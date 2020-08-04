Experts On Spyware targeting senior clergymen in Togo among activists

366 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

joint investigation by the Guardian and the French newspaper Le Monde reveal that Bishop Benoît Alowonou and five other critics of Togo’s repressive government have been targeted by the spyware technology in WhatsApp last year. Cybersecurity experts provide an insight on this news,

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
August 04, 2020
WhatsApp is encrypted, meaning data cannot be intercepted by anyone.
This phone hack over WhatsApp drives the message home that we are all vulnerable to attack. However, too many of us ignore important security warnings and fixes because we're too busy to update the software, or we think they're not that important to act upon. In many cases, those updates and fixes are the result of discovering vulnerabilities that could have real-world consequences with our data. ....
[Read More >>]
Chad Anderson, Research Engineer ,  DomainTools
August 04, 2020
WhatsApp needs to seriously consider how it allowed such an attack to take place if it wants to retain its reputation for privacy.
The fact that this security gap was allowed to exist in such a prominent messaging platform is definitely a cause for concern, particularly one which prides itself on user privacy. WhatsApp has an estimated 1.5 billion monthly users, and in developing democracies such as India where WhatsApp counts 200m user base, it has become a substitute for town-square talk. To see it targeting high-profile ta ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article