Experts On Seller Floods Hacker Forum With Data Stolen from 14 Companies

Seller Floods Hacker Forum With Data Stolen from 14 Companies

Bleeping Computer is reporting that a data breach broker is selling databases containing user records for 14 different companies he claimed were breached by hackers in 2020. When a company is breached, threat actors will typically download accessible databases, including account records. These databases are then sold directly to other threat actors, or the hackers utilize data breach brokers to sell them on their behalf. Over the past month, a known and reputable data breach broker has been selling numerous databases on hacker forums that they state were acquired in data breaches conducted in 2020.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
June 30, 2020
Users should avoid reusing the same password across different sites and be wary of unsolicited emails asking for data or payment.
Details around how and when these breaches occurred are unclear. Many of the 14 companies listed haven't disclosed a breach, so it's difficult to determine the reliability of the data. However, if the breaches are correct, then this data gives a treasure trove of information to criminals who can use these usernames ad passwords to launch credential-stuffing attacks or use the information to send ....
