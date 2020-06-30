Experts On Seller Floods Hacker Forum With Data Stolen from 14 Companies

Bleeping Computer is reporting that a data breach broker is selling databases containing user records for 14 different companies he claimed were breached by hackers in 2020. When a company is breached, threat actors will typically download accessible databases, including account records. These databases are then sold directly to other threat actors, or the hackers utilize data breach brokers to sell them on their behalf. Over the past month, a known and reputable data breach broker has been selling numerous databases on hacker forums that they state were acquired in data breaches conducted in 2020.