Experts On Revenge Hack Steals Thousands Of Databases From Security Firm

Hacker claims to have breached Night Lion security firms in act of revenge and stolen more than 8,200 databases.
Hacker claims to have breached Night Lion security firms in act of revenge and stolen more than 8,200 databases.
Hacker breaches security firm in act of revenge
Hacker claims to have stolen more than 8,200 databases from a security firm's data leak monitoring service.https://t.co/7tzvpkZbwW#CyberSecurity #Cyberish
— Academiic Arista – CYBERISH (@AcademiicArista) July 13, 2020
[Read More >>]