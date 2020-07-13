Experts On Revenge Hack Steals Thousands Of Databases From Security Firm

352 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Hacker claims to have breached Night Lion security firms in act of revenge and stolen more than 8,200 databases.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jamie Akhtar, CEO and Co-founder,  CyberSmart
July 13, 2020
Organisations should ensure they are only storing the data they need and have effective controls in place to prevent compromise.
This is one of those cruel ironies of the cyber world. Anywhere where large datasets are gathered are prime targets for exploitation. In this case, hackers can monetise personal data contained in a database and the bigger the better. Organisations should ensure they are only storing the data they need and have effective controls in place to prevent compromise including the most common issues with ....
[Read More >>]
Ilia Kolochenko, Founder and CEO,  ImmuniWeb
July 13, 2020
The statements made by the intruders should be thoroughly investigated and assessed prior to making any conclusions.
Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting MSPs and trusted third-parties including cybersecurity companies as recently highlighted by the US Secret Service. Modern cyber gangs prefer the indirect approach to frontal attacks given that it is usually faster, easier and much less risky. This specific case, however, seems to be a personal revenge incident primarily directed to damage reputation of th ....
[Read More >>]
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
July 13, 2020
Most companies get by with a certain level of risk, which helps mitigate a standard level of attack.
Cyber-attacks motivated by revenge are some of the most difficult to mitigate. Financial motivators look relatively similar and use more common attack vectors, such as phishing emails, due to a lack of internal knowledge. If threat actors cannot gain entry, they tend to move on to the next victim quite quickly. Much like with burglar alarms on houses, burglars will see the deterrent and move on to ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article