A vulnerability has been discovered in RSA certificates that could compromise one in every 172 certificates currently in active use.
On Saturday at the First IEEE Conference on Trust, Privacy, and Security in Intelligent Systems and Applications in Los Angeles, Calfornia, a team of researchers from Keyfactor presented their findings into the security posture of digital certificates, ZDNet reported.
Experts On Research: One In Every 172 Active RSA Certificates Are Vulnerable To Attack
A vulnerability has been discovered in RSA certificates that could compromise one in every 172 certificates currently in active use.
On Saturday at the First IEEE Conference on Trust, Privacy, and Security in Intelligent Systems and Applications in Los Angeles, Calfornia, a team of researchers from Keyfactor presented their findings into the security posture of digital certificates, ZDNet reported.
If you are an expert on this topic:Dot Your Expert Comments
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
Join the Conversation
In this article