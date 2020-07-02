Experts on Password “123456”

The computer engineering student Ata Hakçıl analyzed username and password combinations used in data breaches at various companies found out that one in 142 passwords leaked in data breaches is “123456.”.

In one of the biggest password re-use studies of its kind, an analysis of more than one billion leaked credentials has discovered that one out of every 142 passwords is the classic “123456” string. This poor cyber hygiene, combined with the recently-reported increases in cyberattacks and the likelihood that remote work will be prolonged due to the COVID-19 pandemic is a sign that organizations of all sizes are more vulnerable to hacks and breaches than previously thought.