Experts On NHS Patients Have Data Exposed After Human Mistake

It has been reported that a data breach at NHS Highland has led to the personal information of 284 patients with diabetes being shared with more than 30 people. The error, which occurred on Tuesday, November 17, led to the names, dates of births, contact information, and hospital identification numbers of the patients being revealed. The information had been stored in a spreadsheet and included recorded notes of when patients attended or were offered training. NHS Highland referred itself to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) over the incident the following day and has contacted patients affected via a letter.

No personal information relating to medical history was shared.

Source: https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands/2679853/concern-as-personal-data-of-284-diabetic-patients-breached-at-nhs-highland/