Experts On News: U.S. Charges Chinese Cybercriminals With Hacking Over 100 Companies

It has been reported that on Wednesday the U.S. Justice Department has charged five Chinese nationals in connection with the hacking of more than 100 American and foreign companies as well as of nonprofits and universities. The department also charged two Malaysian businessmen with conspiring with two of the indicted Chinese nationals to target companies in the billion-dollar computer game industry. American officials say Malaysian authorities have arrested the businessmen, who now face extradition to the United States. “The intrusions, which security researchers have tracked using the threat labels ‘APT41,’ ‘Barium,’ ‘Winnti,’ ‘Wicked Panda,’ and ‘Wicked Spider,’ facilitated the theft of source code, software code signing certificates, customer account data, and valuable business information,” prosecutors said.

Full story here:

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/09/16/politics/chinese-nationals-cyberhacking/index.html