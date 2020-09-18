Experts On News: U.S. Charges Chinese Cybercriminals With Hacking Over 100 Companies

It has been reported that on Wednesday the U.S. Justice Department has charged five Chinese nationals in connection with the hacking of more than 100 American and foreign companies as well as of nonprofits and universities. The department also charged two Malaysian businessmen with conspiring with two of the indicted Chinese nationals to target companies in the billion-dollar computer game industry. American officials say Malaysian authorities have arrested the businessmen, who now face extradition to the United States. “The intrusions, which security researchers have tracked using the threat labels ‘APT41,’ ‘Barium,’ ‘Winnti,’ ‘Wicked Panda,’ and ‘Wicked Spider,’ facilitated the theft of source code, software code signing certificates, customer account data, and valuable business information,” prosecutors said.

Full story here:

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/09/16/politics/chinese-nationals-cyberhacking/index.html

Hank Schless, Senior Manager, Security Solutions ,  Lookout
September 18, 2020
Unauthorized access to the infrastructure oftentimes starts with a phishing attack.
These indictments indicate how malicious actors are diversifying their tactics to achieve a broader range of outcomes. In particular, breaching gaming companies to steal in-game items and currency for real-world profit rather than stealing corporate data means security teams need to be sure their efforts are well-distributed across both internal and external systems. The attackers were able to gai
Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer,  Cybereason
September 18, 2020
The Chinese are a cyber superpower and they are responsible for billions of dollars in IP theft annually from thousands of companies.
The drumbeat we hear in the background today resulting from today's U.S. Department of Justice indictments of Chinese nationals for hacking more than 100 companies, is China denying any role in espionage, hacking and/or other malicious activity against the U.S. And while we know full well what China is capable of and what their country has been actively involved in over the years, it comes down to
