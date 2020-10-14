Experts On News That Intcomex Suffers Breach

It’s being reported that Miami tech company Intcomex has suffered major data breach. The Miami-based “value-added solutions and technology products” company was hit with a major data breach, with nearly 1 TB of its users’ data leaked. The leaked data includes credit cards, passport and license scans, personal data, payroll, financial documents, customer databases, employee information and more. Parts of the data were leaked on a popular Russian hacker forum for free, with the first part made available on September 14, 2020, and the second part on September 20. The leaker originally promised to release the entire stolen database over an undisclosed period of time.

Full Article: https://www. securitymagazine.com/articles/ 93576-miami-tech-company- intcomex-suffers-major-data- breach?

Cyber News.com: https://cybernews. com/security/miami-based-tech- company-suffers-massive-1tb- data-leak/