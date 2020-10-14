Experts On News That Intcomex Suffers Breach

348 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

It’s being reported that Miami tech company Intcomex has suffered major data breach.  The Miami-based “value-added solutions and technology products” company was hit with a major data breach, with nearly 1 TB of its users’ data leaked. The leaked data includes credit cards, passport and license scans, personal data, payroll, financial documents, customer databases, employee information and more.  Parts of the data were leaked on a popular Russian hacker forum for free, with the first part made available on September 14, 2020, and the second part on September 20. The leaker originally promised to release the entire stolen database over an undisclosed period of time.

Full Article: https://www.securitymagazine.com/articles/93576-miami-tech-company-intcomex-suffers-major-data-breach?

Cyber News.com: https://cybernews.com/security/miami-based-tech-company-suffers-massive-1tb-data-leak/

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Saryu Nayyar, CEO,  Gurucul
October 14, 2020
A major challenge is these cybercrime operations are international in scope and may operate with little interference by their home governments.
It is no secret that cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated and more aggressive, leading to more high profile, expensive, cyberattacks. While the cybersecurity industry is constantly evolving our tools to prevent the initial breach, or quickly identify and contain a minor intrusion before it becomes a major incident, we are dealing with a complex opponent who is also evolving their tools ....
[Read More >>]
Adam Laub, CMO,  STEALTHbits Technologies
October 14, 2020
Today it’s Intcomex. Tomorrow it’s anyone’s guess.
Today it’s Intcomex. Tomorrow it’s anyone’s guess. The bottom line is no company or industry is immune to cyberattack. While it seems more of an inevitability than anything else at this point, the probability of successful breach and compromise at tremendous scale like this is really what organizations are somewhat in control of. Focus on the basics and the common denominators in all these b ....
[Read More >>]
Erick Kron, Security Awareness Advocate ,  KnowBe4
October 14, 2020
It is unfortunate to see that so much of the data was removed without being noticed by the organisation.
Not only is this leak significant in the volume of data that was leaked, but also the sensitive contents of the data as well. This is not a simple matter of an email address and a name; when sensitive information such as passport numbers and license scans along with payroll information are lost, these can cause significant damage to the users of the service, up to and including real identity theft ....
[Read More >>]
David Pickett, Senior Cybersecurity Analyst,  ZIX
October 14, 2020
The severity of the data breached in this attack brings back bad memories of the 2017 Equifax breach.
The severity of the data breached in this attack brings back bad memories of the 2017 Equifax breach, although the data in that breach was never found to be leaked online. It is extremely easy for attackers to monetise credit cards alone. However, when a full repertoire of personal information is also associated to victims - such as date of birth, passport and license data, payroll details, and ad ....
[Read More >>]
Chris Hauk, Consumer Privacy Champion,  Pixel Privacy
October 14, 2020
ideally setting up identity theft monitoring, which can catch activity that customers may miss on their own
At this point, we're not sure exactly how this data breach happened, but 1TB of data about Intcomex's customer and their clients is certainly a mother lode of data for the bad actors of the world. I strongly urge Intcomex customers to immediately change passwords on all of their accounts, making sure to not repeat passwords on any login. I also urge them to keep a close watch on their financial ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article