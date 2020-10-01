Experts On News That Gamers Hit With Over 14 Million Credential Stuffing Attacks Daily

According to data analyzed by the Atlas VPN research team, gamers are hit with 14.02 million credential stuffing attacks daily. A successful credential abuse attack steals the victim’s account and puts the owner’s credit card information as well as in-game assets at risk. Worth noting – veteran players might have thousands of dollars worth of items in their game inventory. Credential stuffing is a cyber-attack where fraudsters use large numbers of stolen credentials to log into individuals’ or companies’ accounts. This cyber-attack type is on the rise due to the high number of data breaches in the past years. While credential abuse attacks are rarely discussed, data reveals that it is a wide-spread issue. Hackers attacked gamers a staggering 9.83 billion times from July 2018 to June 2020. In other words, players are hit with around 14 million attacks per day or 584 thousand attacks per hour.

