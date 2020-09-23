Experts On News that Data of more than 500,000 referees stolen in ransomware attack

It has been reported that ArbiterSports, the official software provider for the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association), and many other US leagues have announced it fended off a ransomware attack. In a data breach notification letter filed with multiple states across the US, the company said that despite detecting and blocking the hackers from encrypting its files, the intruders managed to steal a copy of its backups. This backup contained data from ArbiterGame, ArbiterOne, and ArbiterWorks — three of the web applications used by schools and sports leagues to assign and manage the schedules and training programs of referees and game officials. ArbiterSports said it paid the hackers to delete the stolen data — a database backup.