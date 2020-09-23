Experts On News that Data of more than 500,000 referees stolen in ransomware attack

It has been reported that ArbiterSports, the official software provider for the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association), and many other US leagues have announced it fended off a ransomware attack. In a data breach notification letter filed with multiple states across the US, the company said that despite detecting and blocking the hackers from encrypting its files, the intruders managed to steal a copy of its backups. This backup contained data from ArbiterGame, ArbiterOne, and ArbiterWorks — three of the web applications used by schools and sports leagues to assign and manage the schedules and training programs of referees and game officials. ArbiterSports said it paid the hackers to delete the stolen data — a database backup.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer, Cybereason
September 23, 2020
Take advantage of Arbiters offer of one year of free identity and credit protection services.
The reported ArbiterSports hack is another reminder of how successful ransomware attacks have become. What is startling is that in this case more than 500,000 referees and game officials are impacted. My recommendation for ArbiterSports is not to play the victim card, because they will only be seen as villains by its members. It is extremely important to be transparent to members and to continue t ....The reported ArbiterSports hack is another reminder of how successful ransomware attacks have become. What is startling is that in this case more than 500,000 referees and game officials are impacted. My recommendation for ArbiterSports is not to play the victim card, because they will only be seen as villains by its members. It is extremely important to be transparent to members and to continue to work to improve their security hygiene. It is time for Arbiter to put their money where their mouth is to lower the likelihood of additional breaches. For the referees and game officials that have had their personal information stolen, inevitably every human on the face of the earth will have their personal information stolen 5-10 times over the course of their life. We have just become desensitised to the impact of breaches. I urge everyone affected by the breach to take advantage of Arbiters offer of one year of free identity and credit protection services.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
Boris Cipot, Senior Sales Engineer , Synopsys
September 23, 2020
Information like addresses and Social Security Numbers are often used to commit acts of fraud.
As we can see in this instance, ransomware attacks are no longer simply about entering a system and encrypting its data. Attackers have expanded their portfolio of extortion methods to include a wide range of assets. Even if the target could prevent encryption, the attacker has successfully stolen backups and can extort the target anyway. In such cases, data resilience is demanded. However, based ....As we can see in this instance, ransomware attacks are no longer simply about entering a system and encrypting its data. Attackers have expanded their portfolio of extortion methods to include a wide range of assets. Even if the target could prevent encryption, the attacker has successfully stolen backups and can extort the target anyway. In such cases, data resilience is demanded. However, based on these reports, the attacker is able to decrypt the stolen data, exposing usernames, passwords, addresses, and Social Security Numbers. There is no doubt that this is why ArbiterSports paid the attacker to delete the backups. In any case, affected users should immediately change their passwords, especially if they have been reused for other services. Also, watch out for any signs of Identity Theft, such as unusual bank statements, activity to open a new bank account, loans, or receiving bills for unknown services. Information like addresses and Social Security Numbers are often used to commit acts of fraud and are, therefore, valuable private information.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]