Experts On News State Bank Of Chile Shuts All Branches After REvil Ransomware Attack

It has been reported that BancoEstado, one of Chile’s three biggest banks, was forced to shut down all branches yesterday following a ransomware attack that took place over the weekend. “Our branches will not be operational and will remain closed today,” the bank said in a statement published on its Twitter account on Monday. Details about the attack have not been made public, but a source close to the investigation told ZDNet that the bank’s internal network was infected with the REvil (Sodinokibi) ransomware. The incident is currently being investigated as having originated from a malicious Office document received and opened by an employee. The malicious Office file is believed to have installed a backdoor on the bank’s network. Investigators believe that on the night between Friday and Saturday, hackers used this backdoor to access the bank’s network and install ransomware.

Tarik Saleh, Senior Security Engineer and Malware Researcher,  DomainTools
September 08, 2020
BancoEstado should also be preparing for double-extortion ransomware.
It is easy to feel disheartened by the number of times we still see attacks take place because of a phishing email. The sad reality is that cybersecurity awareness training – while dramatically improving employees’ ability to spot a malicious message – doesn’t offer complete protection: there is always a chance that a particularly well crafted scam will get through email filters and will t ....
[Read More >>]
Jamie Akhtar, CEO and Co-founder,  CyberSmart
September 08, 2020
As employees continue to work remotely, companies run the risk of exposing their corporate networks in a variety of new ways.
These are pretty classic conditions of a cyber attack. Unfortunately, employee error still contributes to the majority of breaches within organisations. As employees continue to work remotely, companies run the risk of exposing their corporate networks in a variety of new ways. That's why it is critical that businesses educate their employees on safe remote working practices in the same way they e ....
[Read More >>]
Dan Panesar, Director UK & Ireland,  Securonix
September 08, 2020
Cyber criminals will continue to target banks as they simply follow the money, with most of the attacks financially motivated.
Ransomware is particularly devastating as it’s easy to deploy and can be very effective. Cyber criminals will continue to target banks as they simply follow the money, with most of the attacks financially motivated. Unfortunately there is no easy answer when it comes to stopping this type of attack. In today's security landscape, even financial organisations and their security teams are outgunne ....
[Read More >>]
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
September 08, 2020
In many cases, phishing is the primary root cause of infection, so email gateways should filter and block known malicious emails.
With ever-evolving ransomware, attacks against organisations across all sectors and sizes continue to have great impact. This is why it is increasingly important that organisations have a layered defensive strategy in place that can prevent an attack from being successful to begin with. In many cases, phishing is the primary root cause of infection, so email gateways should filter and block known ....
[Read More >>]

