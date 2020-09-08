Experts On News State Bank Of Chile Shuts All Branches After REvil Ransomware Attack

It has been reported that BancoEstado, one of Chile’s three biggest banks, was forced to shut down all branches yesterday following a ransomware attack that took place over the weekend. “Our branches will not be operational and will remain closed today,” the bank said in a statement published on its Twitter account on Monday. Details about the attack have not been made public, but a source close to the investigation told ZDNet that the bank’s internal network was infected with the REvil (Sodinokibi) ransomware. The incident is currently being investigated as having originated from a malicious Office document received and opened by an employee. The malicious Office file is believed to have installed a backdoor on the bank’s network. Investigators believe that on the night between Friday and Saturday, hackers used this backdoor to access the bank’s network and install ransomware.