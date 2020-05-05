Experts On News: Ghost Confirms Hack Attack – 750,000 Users Spooked By Critical Vulnerability

It has been reported that Popular open-source blogging platform with more than 2 million installs confirms it has been hacked. Although most people tend to immediately think of WordPress when asked to name a blogging platform, it certainly isn’t the only player in town. The self-proclaimed “world’s most popular modern open-source publishing platform,” Ghost, includes big-name customers such as Mozilla, NASA, and DuckDuckGo among its 750,000 registered users, according to its website. In the last week alone, Ghost users, including writers, podcasters, and video creators, set up 6,920 new publications. It was also hacked yesterday, May 3.