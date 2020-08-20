Experts on News: Experian scam leaves critical data on over 24 million customers exposed

It has been reported that the South African branch of consumer credit reporting agency Experian disclosed a data breach on Wednesday with the credit agency admitted to handing over the personal details of its South African customers to a fraudster posing as a client. While Experian did not disclose the number of impacted users, a report from South African Banking Risk Centre (SABRIC), an anti-fraud and banking non-profit, claimed the breach impacted 24 million South Africans and 793,749 local businesses.
Full story here: https://www.zdnet.com/article/experian-south-africa-discloses-data-breach-impacting-24-million-customers/

Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
August 20, 2020
We continue to see more and more high-profile attacks take place with social engineering attacks.
Having robust technical security controls in place is essential for all organisations today. But in addition, it is equally important for organisations to have procedures that support security, and ensure all staff receive appropriate security awareness training. We continue to see more and more high-profile attacks take place with social engineering attacks - whether that be to get an employee to ....
Dean Ferrando, Systems Engineer Manager – EMEA,  Tripwire
August 20, 2020
Identity theft is just as bad as an attacker draining one’s bank account.
For those affected by this breach, I would strongly recommend they change their passwords and security information. Identity theft is just as bad as an attacker draining one’s bank account. Victims should continuously monitor their bank accounts as well as look for indicators of identity theft. The fact that this has occurred twice within a year means the organisation needs to evaluate its curre ....
