Experts on News: Experian scam leaves critical data on over 24 million customers exposed

It has been reported that the South African branch of consumer credit reporting agency Experian disclosed a data breach on Wednesday with the credit agency admitted to handing over the personal details of its South African customers to a fraudster posing as a client. While Experian did not disclose the number of impacted users, a report from South African Banking Risk Centre (SABRIC), an anti-fraud and banking non-profit, claimed the breach impacted 24 million South Africans and 793,749 local businesses.

