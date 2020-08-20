Experts on News: Experian scam leaves critical data on over 24 million customers exposed

It has been reported that the South African branch of consumer credit reporting agency Experian disclosed a data breach on Wednesday with the credit agency admitted to handing over the personal details of its South African customers to a fraudster posing as a client. While Experian did not disclose the number of impacted users, a report from South African Banking Risk Centre (SABRIC), an anti-fraud and banking non-profit, claimed the breach impacted 24 million South Africans and 793,749 local businesses.
Full story here: https://www.zdnet.com/
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Dean Ferrando, Systems Engineer Manager – EMEA, Tripwire
August 20, 2020
Identity theft is just as bad as an attacker draining one’s bank account.
For those affected by this breach, I would strongly recommend they change their passwords and security information. Identity theft is just as bad as an attacker draining one's bank account. Victims should continuously monitor their bank accounts as well as look for indicators of identity theft. The fact that this has occurred twice within a year means the organisation needs to evaluate its current security measures. Basic security hygiene needs to be adopted by all enterprises, not just financial institutions and this includes secure configurations and vulnerability management, as well as performing specific threat assessment and countermeasures which will reduce the overall risk of future attacks.
